Financial security speaks louder than love, says US study

New York — Money talks, especially in relationships. When looking for a partner, 56% of affluent Americans want someone who provides financial security, versus 44% who want to be head-over-heels in love, according to more than 1,000 respondents surveyed by Bank of America’s Merrill Edge. Of those polled, 63% said they preferred a career-focused partner over a socially conscious mate.

“There’s a level of realism” for couples who face economic uncertainty and a lack of financial planning, said Aron Levine, head of consumer banking and Merrill Edge, which offers online investing. “How do you keep the love of your life if you can’t pay for a vacation?” he said in an interview in New York.

While respondents placed a high priority on the finances of potential mates, most were more tight-lipped about their own, rarely discussing debt, salary, investments and spending habits with significant others, the survey showed.

Other findings in the report by Merrill Edge, which has about $204bn in assets under management:

Respondents in the survey, conducted from September 27 to October 13, were 18 to 40 years old with investable assets of $50,000 to $250,000, or investable assets of $20,000 to $50,000 and annual income of at least $50,000. For those older than 40, respondents had investable assets of $50,000 to $250,000.

Bloomberg