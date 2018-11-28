Fed stability report: banks and households strong, but asset values are elevated

The report even highlighted the Fed’s own policy decisions as a risk, saying that markets globally needed to adjust to the fact of rising interest rates, and some adjustments could occur abruptly.

The report is the first of what the Fed intends as a twice yearly review of risks to financial stability, defined as the degree to which the financial system can continue to lend to businesses and households even when subjected to an outside shock.

The Fed has included its views on financial stability in other documents and presentations, including the central bank’s semiannual report to Congress on broad economic conditions.

But giving financial stability a marquee publication of its own shows the importance the issue has taken on as Fed officials strive to avoid the mistakes that led to the 2007 financial crisis.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell in a recent public appearance said policymakers had suffered “a failure of imagination” back then regarding how central financial stability was to the economy overall. The report aims to put on public display twice a year what the central bank is watching and how those parts of the market are behaving .

It is also part of Powell’s drive for the Fed to talk more openly and frequently with markets and the public . That effort was begun and expanded upon by former Fed chairs, but Powell has said he wants to carry it further to keep public faith in the central bank’s use of its broad powers and help guarantee the Fed’s continued independence from elected officials in setting monetary policy.

In separate reports on Wednesday, President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Powell, and treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin was reported to have inquired among bond investors what they thought of Fed policy.

Federal Reserve officials said they specifically did not draw a staff conclusion about the overall state of financial stability, leaving that up to policymakers. But they compared the situation today, when leverage is low among households and banks, to the pre-crisis situation where much of the US had overborrowed.

Wednesday’s document will feed into policymakers’ debate over a variety of issues, such as whether to impose additional capital requirements on large banks. The use of an additional capital requirement during good economic times, by scaling back lending, is one way supporters of the idea feel the worst financial bubbles might be avoided.

Reuters