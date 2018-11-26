Trump urges Mexico to send migrants home, repeats call for wall funding

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico should send migrants seeking US asylum back to their home countries, a day after US authorities shut the country’s busiest southern border crossing and fired tear gas into the crowd.

He threatened again to close the 3,200km US-Mexico border.

Trump repeated his call on Congress to fund his long-promised border wall as US legislators returned to Washington on Monday after the US Thanksgiving holiday break with federal government funding set to expire on December 7. He has repeatedly threatened to shut down the federal government unless the wall is funded.

Sunday's showdown took place at part of the border where there is already a physical barrier. US officials had reopened the crossing at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, the most heavily trafficked land border in the western hemisphere after shutting it down for several hours.

“Mexico should move the flag-waving migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries," Trump tweeted. "Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it any way you want, but they are NOT coming into the USA. We will close the Border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!”