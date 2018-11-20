Trump stands by Saudi Arabia despite Khashoggi’s murder

"Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

US intelligence sources say the CIA's assessment is that Khashoggi's death was ordered directly by the crown prince, who is Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

Democratic and Republican legislators have urged Trump to drop his support for the crown prince, but the president has been reluctant.

Vigorous denials

Trump said on Tuesday that both Saudi Arabia's King Salman and MbS "vigorously deny any knowledge of the planning or execution of the murder," and that the truth may never be known.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, is an important business partner and a "great ally" in the fight against Iranian power in the Middle East.

"The US intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region," Trump said.

His comments were quickly condemned by Democratic legislators.

Adam Schiff, who is expected to become leader of the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee in January, said the US should immediately end support for Saudi Arabia in the Yemen war and suspend arms sales to the kingdom.

"The president adds to his track record of ignoring his own intelligence agencies, and undermining American values at home and abroad, by giving Saudi Arabia a pass for the brutal and premeditated murder of a US resident and journalist. Outrageous," Dick Durbin, a senior Democratic senator, said in a Twitter post.