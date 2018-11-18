Searchers find Argentine submarine after year-long hunt

Argentina’s navy says it has found on the seabed a military submarine that went missing almost a year ago with 44 crew members aboard.

The navy said on Saturday that the ARA San Juan was located 480km off the coast of Argentina at a depth of 907m in the southern Atlantic Ocean.

Officials said the submarine appears to be in one piece, but some of its parts have imploded under the pressure of the water.

The discovery caused mixed emotions in Argentina, where sadness over confirmation of the crew’s fate was met with relief that the submarine was found after many people had given up hope following a yearlong search.

Many family members of the crew received the news together as they had gathered a few days earlier to mark the first anniversary of the submarine’s disappearance. On Saturday, some clutched Argentine flags on which they had written the names of their relatives and messages reading “I love you”.

“I’m angry, sad to know that they are dead,” Luis Niz, the father of a crew member, told local media. “I’m trembling.”

The submarine was found by the Houston-based exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which began its search in September after receiving government approval. Ocean Infinity said about 60 crew members aboard a ship, the Seabed Constructor, used five autonomous underwater vehicles to carry out the search. The company said in September that the vehicles are capable of operating in depths of up to 6,000m.

The submarine’s location at the bottom of the rugged ocean floor is in the same area where a multinational operation that included the US and 16 other nations had scoured in 2017 after the vessel dropped off the map. High winds and bad weather hindered the search-and-rescue operation.

Never detected

“There was almost no doubt that this was the place where the tragedy happened,” Argentine defence minister Oscar Aguad said. “All of the ships passed through this zone, including the Argentine navy, and never detected anything.”

The navy and submarine experts said at the time that they suspected a blast caused by a battery mishap sent the vessel to the seabed.

Family members have called on the government to retrieve the submarine and their loved ones. “If the most difficult part was finding them, I think everything else should be possible,” said Maria Tolaba, a sister of a crew member.

But officials said they do not know if they will be able to extract the vessel from the seabed. Aguad said Argentina lacks the technology to descend to such depths. He said the government will analyse a report on the findings from Ocean Infinity.

“We need to know what happened,” he said.

The battery-and-diesel-powered submarine, delivered by its German manufacturer, Thyssenkrupp, in 1985, went missing on November 15, 2017, about a week after leaving Ushuaia, the world’s southernmost city, for its home base of Mar del Plata, about 416km south of Buenos Aires. It was being used by the Argentine navy to track illegal fishing in the south Atlantic Ocean, an area rich in seafood sought by trawlers from China and other countries.

On Thursday, Argentine President Mauricio Macri praised the crew as an example of what it means to serve the country. “They will forever remain in the memory and hearts of all Argentines,” he said.

