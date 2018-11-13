Teams search for bodies in California after wildfire claims 42 lives

CALIFORNIA — Search teams will fan out across the charred landscape of the town here, looking for human remains on Tuesday as authorities prepare for a rise in the death count from the state’s deadliest wildfire yet.

The “Camp Fire” blaze still raging in Northern California has killed at least 42 people. Another 228 have been listed as missing, Butte county sheriff Kory Honea said.

Two more people died in the separate Woolsey fire that has destroyed 435 structures and displaced about 200,000 people in the mountains and foothills near Southern California’s Malibu coast, west of Los Angeles.

Camp Fire, already ranked as the most destructive on record in California in terms of property losses, has consumed more than 7,100 homes and other structures since igniting on Thursday in Butte county’s Sierra foothills, about 280km north of San Francisco.

A total of 150 search-and-recovery personnel were due to arrive on Tuesday, bolstering 13 coroner-led recovery teams in the fire zone, Honea said.

The sheriff said he also has requested three portable morgue teams from the US military, a “disaster mortuary” crew and an unspecified number of cadaver dog units to assist in the search for human remains. Three groups of forensic anthropologists were also called in to help, he said.

Most of the destruction and loss of life occurred in and around the town of Paradise, where flames reduced most of the buildings to ash and rubble on Thursday night, just hours after the blaze erupted. About 52,000 people remain under evacuation orders, the sheriff said.

Honea added that his office has received requests to check on the well-being of more than 1,500 people who had not been heard from by loved ones. Of those cases, 231 individuals had turned up safe, he said.

Authorities said on Monday evening that they found the bodies of 13 more victims, increasing the death toll from 29 tallied at the weekend.

The 42 confirmed fatalities marks the highest death toll in history from a single California wildfire, Honea said, far surpassing the previous record of 29 lives lost in 1933 from the Griffith Park blaze in Los Angeles.

The fires have spread with an erratic intensity that has strained firefighting resources while catching many residents by surprise.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fires. PG&E, which operates in northern California, and Edison International, the owner of Southern California Edison Company, have reported to regulators that they experienced problems with transmission lines or substations in areas where fires were reported, just before or close to the time they started.

The bodies of some of the Camp Fire victims were found in burned-out wreckage of vehicles that were overrun by walls of fire as evacuees tried to flee, only to be trapped in deadly knots of traffic gridlock on Thursday night.

More than 15,000 structures were threatened by the Camp Fire on Monday in an area so thick with smoke that visibility was reduced in some places to less than 1km.

Crews have managed to carve containment lines around 30% of the Camp Fire perimeter, an area encompassing 47,000ha of scorched, smoldering terrain.

To the south, Woolsey Fire has blackened nearly 38,000ha and was also 30% contained as of Monday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.