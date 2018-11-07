Trump welcomes Republican gains, even as Democrats take the House

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday portrayed the midterm election results as "an incredible day" for his Republicans despite a Democratic takeover of the US House of Representatives that will lead to greater restraints on his administration.

At a White House news conference, Trump argued that Republicans beat historical odds in Tuesday's elections, saying the party's gains in the US senate outweighed its loss of the House.

He also mocked those Republican candidates who lost their seats after refusing to embrace him on the campaign trail, such as US Representative Barbara Comstock of Virginia.

"It was a big day on Tuesday, an incredible day," he said in what was only his third formal solo news conference at the White House. "Last night the R party defied history to expand our senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House."

Republicans expanded their control of the US senate, knocking off at least three Democratic incumbents on Tuesday, following a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.