Democrats seize US House of Representatives but Trump dodges 'blue wave'

He was set to give his first post-election press conference later in the White House East Room, said spokesperson Sarah Sanders.

Network projections said Democrats would take control of the House for the first time in eight years, upending the balance of power in Washington, where Trump enjoyed an easy ride after his shock 2016 election with Republican dominance of both chambers.

Democrats were on course to flip at least 27 seats from Republican hands, with strong performances among suburban white women who had narrowly turned to Trump two years ago and in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania.

In the 100-member Senate, with final, complete results not yet tallied, news reports said the Republicans had won at least 51 seats. Representative Nancy Pelosi, who is likely to return as speaker of the House despite opposition from some centrist Democrats, promised her party would serve as a counterweight, but also work with Trump.

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about restoring the constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump administration,” Pelosi told reporters. “A Democratic Congress will work for solutions that bring us together, because we have all had enough of division.”

Democrats will now be able to block legislation and light a fire under Trump's feet with investigations of his opaque finances and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

No 'blue wave'

Tuesday's contest saw several historic firsts in the Democratic camp: Sharice Davids in Kansas and Deb Haaland in New Mexico became the first Native American women elected to the US Congress.

And in the Midwest, onetime Somali refugee Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, daughter of Palestinian immigrants, shared the historic distinction of becoming the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

But the rosiest expectations of some Democrats — that they could create a “blue wave” even when playing defence on the Senate map — proved unfounded.

Republicans were forecast to have defeated several Democratic senators in states won by Trump — Florida, Indiana, Missouri and North Dakota. Trump boasted a growing economy, but campaigned aggressively in the closing days on a hardline anti-immigration message.

He seized on scenes of a caravan of Central American migrants heading through Mexico for the US, mused about ending the constitutional guarantee of citizenship to all people born in the US and ran a television advertisement, deemed too provocative to air by mainstream networks, linking Democrats to a criminal who was an undocumented immigrant.

Trump also has sent soldiers to the Mexican border and threatened to have illegal immigrants shot if they throw stones.

“It’s a consequential election,” Yorgo Koutsogiogasi, a 64-year-old immigrant from Greece and CEO of a hospitality company, said as he voted in Chicago.

“Divisiveness is really tearing the country apart,” Koutsogiogasi, a Democrat, said as he voted with his wife. “I’m voting for candidates that I believe have the capacity to unite people rather than divide.”

But Republican voter James Gerlock, 27, said he wanted to see more of the soaring economic growth that Trump says is the fruit of his business-friendly policies.

“I am extremely happy with the economy,” Gerlock said as he cast his ballot in Chicago. “I just want to keep everything moving, because I'm loving it.”

Beto falls short

Democrats claimed some high-profile victories, with former professional hockey player Colin Allred defeating Pete Sessions, chair of the powerful House rules committee and leading opponent of legalised marijuana, in suburban Dallas.

But in Texas, Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, a charismatic congressman and former punk rock singer who had raised an unprecedented $60m in his mission to win in the Republican stronghold, fell short to archconservative former presidential contender Ted Cruz.