US votes in mid-terms after a chaotic two years of Donald Trump

After a campaign in which Trump has been accused of race-baiting with repeated and unsubstantiated references to an “invasion” of undocumented immigrants bent on rape and murder, left-right divisions in America could not be deeper.

Although not on the ballot, Trump made himself the focus of the entire contest, jetting around the country to hold rallies, including in three states on Monday alone.

Trump declared “the Republican agenda is the American dream” and at his final event, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, he called on supporters to seize their “righteous destiny as Americans”.

Democrats saw the election in equally historic terms.

Voters will “define the future, not just of Texas, but of this country, not just of this generation but every generation that follows”, said Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who is challenging senator Ted Cruz in traditionally deep-Republican Texas.

Hot economy, hot rhetoric

At every rally, Trump has vowed to his supporters that they will “win, win, win”. But as he touched down in Indiana for the second leg of his final-day tour Monday, even Trump conceded that the house may slip from his party’s grasp.

“We’ll just have to work a little bit differently,” he told reporters when asked how he’d live with a Democrat-controlled lower chamber.

The party of a first-term president tends to lose congressional seats in off-year elections. However, a healthy economy favors the incumbent, so Trump may yet defy the historical pattern.

New figures on the eve of the polls confirmed that job growth is soaring and Trump gives himself credit for the “hottest economy on Earth”. But, to the dismay of some Republicans, he has often pivoted away from that message in the final week of campaigning to emphasise a hardline crackdown against undocumented immigrants.