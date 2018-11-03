The economy glides, but fading ‘Trump bump’ casts a shadow over US 2020 race

Private forecasters at Goldman Sachs and elsewhere already see hints of this in the data. Though the most recent numbers showed the economy growing at a brisk 3.5% annual rate in the third quarter, that report “was generally disappointing” given weakened investment in housing, equipment, and commercial buildings, Goldman analysts said, confirming that the data is “consistent with our forecast of a gradual slowdown in US growth”.

For Trump, the source of concern may be less the likelihood of recession — always hard to predict — and more about what he delivers compared to what he had promised during his 2016 campaign. One year of 3% growth won’t match rhetoric that claimed the US could reach even higher and stay there.

His trade policies have been making headlines, but there is little clarity about their effects on the ground. US steelmakers may be raising production and hiring more workers thanks to Trumps’ tariffs, but retaliatory steps mean farm exports are down, and some companies have responded to global tariff changes by moving jobs abroad.

The trade deficit, which the Trump administration has used as proof past trade deals favored the US’s rivals, rose 10% during Trump’s first year in office, and is on pace this year to grow by the same amount. The stock market may best symbolise the economic challenges Trump may face in any re-election bid.

The S&P 500 is up about 30% since Trump’s election, a fact the president has often taken credit for. But it also dropped nearly 8% in October reflecting doubts whether companies can sustain earnings growth in the coming years, and the fact that rising bond rates make those safer investments more attractive.

Trump has blamed the Fed for that. The central bank may give Trump even more reasons to complain as further expected rate hikes likely lift the cost of home mortgages and other types of long-term borrowing that will be directly felt by voters.

After existing home sales fell for the sixth straight month in August, Wells’s analysts said that higher mortgage rates were already starting to bite. “This is consistent with late-cycle activity that we are seeing now across a broad array of economic indicators,” they wrote.

Slow-downs in housing, the analysis noted, typically precedes recessions by about two years — just in time for the 2020 polls.

Reuters