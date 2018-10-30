US will now send more than 5,000 troops to border as caravan nears

Washington — President Donald Trump’s administration plans to send about 5,200 troops to the southern border with Mexico by the end of this week, escalating his response to a caravan of asylum seekers heading towards the US just days before the midterm elections.

The move comes as the administration considers additional executive action designed to block refugees from entering the country. The administration previously planned to deploy about 800 additional troops to the US-Mexico border.

Gen Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of US Northern Command, announced the deployment in a news conference on Monday.

In addition to supporting the border patrol with logistical and medical help, he said the military will also provide resources ranging from Blackhawk helicopters and drones to 35km of barbed wire.

Trump has made illegal immigration a front-burner issue in the weeks before the midterm congressional elections on November 6, believing the issue motivates his supporters to turn out to vote and creates political headaches for Democrats.

As part of that effort, the president has amplified concern about the migrant caravan, which largely consists of people from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Customs and border patrol commissioner Kevin McAleenan, speaking at the same event, said US authorities are tracking the caravan of refugees, currently estimated at 3,500 people, as well as another group between Guatemala and Mexico of about 3,000 people.

“We will not allow a large group to enter the US in an unsafe and unlawful manner,” McAleenan said.

Trump tweeted earlier on Monday that “very bad people” were among the migrants seeking asylum.

“Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!” he tweeted.