Jair Bolsonaro vows to save divided Brazil as voting begins

Brazil began voting on Sunday in a divisive presidential run-off election whose front-runner, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, is vowing to rescue the country from crisis with a firm grip.

Bolsonaro – who has tapped deep anti-establishment anger but repulsed part of the electorate with his denigrating remarks about women, gays and blacks – faces leftist Fernando Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor.

Bolsonaro had an eight- to 10-point lead going in, according to two final opinion polls released on Saturday, which gave him about 55% of the vote.

And while Haddad has made up ground – he trailed by as much as 18 points two weeks ago – it would take a dramatic surge for him to win.

"This thing is going to turn around," Haddad told thousands of supporters at his final campaign rally on Saturday.