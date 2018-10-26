Two more Donald Trump critics get explosive packages as suspect is named

In Florida, local police and canine units joined federal investigators on Thursday to examine a sprawling US mail distribution center at Opa-Locka, north-west of Miami.

US homeland security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Florida appeared to be the starting point for at least some of the bomb shipments. “I am confident that this person or people will be brought to justice,” Nielsen told Fox News Channel on Thursday.

Right-wing critics

All the people targeted by the suspicious packages have often been maligned by right-wing critics. They include Democratic Party donor George Soros, former president Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, and former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The FBI has said that at least five of the packages bore a return address from the Florida office of US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

There has been an outcry from Trump’s critics, who charge that his inflammatory rhetoric against Democrats and the press has created a climate for politically motivated violence. After first calling for “unity” and civil discourse on Wednesday, Trump lashed out again Thursday at the “hateful” media. His supporters accuse Democrats of unfairly suggesting the president is to blame for the bomb scare.

“Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!’” Trump tweeted at about 7.15am GMT on Friday.

Authorities believe the packages, which were intercepted before reaching their intended recipients, all went through the US Postal Service at some point, a source said. None detonated and no one has been hurt. The devices were thought to have been fashioned from bomb-making designs widely available on the internet, a federal law enforcement source told Reuters.

Still, investigators are treating the devices as “live” explosives, not a hoax, said James O’Neill, the New York City police commissioner.

Investigators have declined to say whether the devices were built to be functional. Bomb experts and security analysts say that based on their rudimentary construction it appeared they were more likely designed to sow fear rather than to kill.

The parcels each consisted of a manila envelope with a bubble-wrap interior containing “potentially destructive devices,” the FBI said. Each was affixed with a computer-printed address label and six US “Forever” postage stamps, the agency said.

Two packages were sent both to Waters and Biden. Others who received the bombs were former attorney-general Eric Holder, former CIA director John Brennan, US representative Maxine Waters of California, and actor Robert De Niro.

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us,” De Niro said in a statement. “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

Man arrested

At 5.03pm Johannesburg time, it was reported that US Federal authorities have arrested Cesar Sayoc in connection with the explosives, citing unnamed sources.

Reuters