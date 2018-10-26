World / Americas

Donald Trump adviser says Washington has invited Vladimir Putin to US

Putin and Trump have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings, but had only one bilateral summit, in Finland in July

26 October 2018 - 12:09 Margarita Antidze
National security advisor John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS
Tblisi — US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday that the US had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington.

It was not immediately clear if Putin had accepted the invitation.

After that encounter, Trump was accused by opponents, and even some members of his own Republican Party, of failing to stand up to the Russian leader.

The topic of Putin visiting the US is a highly-charged one, because US intelligence agencies allege that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to help Trump win. Russian denies any election meddling.

Trump has said it is in US interests to establish a solid working relationship with Putin.

Trump and Putin also plan to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of events in Paris on November 11 to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

Bolton, who was speaking at a news conference on a visit to  Georgia, said their Paris meeting would be brief. 

Reuters

