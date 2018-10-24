Storm Willa smashes ashore in Mexico but no deaths reported

Mazatlan — Willa’s fierce winds eased as the storm barreled inland over Mexico early on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains after causing power outages and toppling trees on the coast, though no deaths have been reported, officials and forecasters said.

Willa smashed ashore in the north-western state of Sinaloa late on Tuesday with winds of up to 195km/hour, thrashing buildings with rain in the coastal towns and resorts where thousands of people moved to safety.

“The population took cover in time,” said Luis Felipe Puente, head of the country’s civil protection agency, adding that no deaths had been reported going into Wednesday.

Willa was one of the most powerful storms to hit Mexico from the Pacific in recent years, striking the coast near the town of Isla del Bosque as a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

“It was really strong,” said Cecilia Crespo, a police spokesperson in Escuinapa, a seaside town near where the storm ploughed inland. “It knocked down trees, lamps, poles, walls.There’s no electricity.”

Willa drove ashore about 80km south of Mazatlan, a major city and tourist resort in Sinaloa. The storm had reached rare Category 5 status on Monday, with winds nearing 260km/h, as it headed towards the coast. The storm weakened rapidly and was downgraded to a tropical depression as it moved quickly inland over northwest-central Mexico early on Wednesday. It was still expected to drop heavy rains across the region before dissipating by early afternoon.

A few hours before daybreak, the storm was about 120km east-northeast of the city of Durango, blowing maximum sustained winds of 55km/h, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Downpours in Mexico prior to Willa’s arrival have heightened the risk of flooding, and the NHC said the storm could drench some areas with as much as 45cm of rain.

Civil protection authorities in Durango state said 200 people had been evacuated from the village of La Soledad as a precaution in case of a possible ove-rspill from the Santa Elena dam south-east of Durango.

Classes across the state were suspended on Wednesday, Durango governor José Aispuro said on Twitter. The storm did not strike hard in Mazatlan’s historic city centre, which was nearly deserted ahead of its arrival.

