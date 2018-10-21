World / Americas

US withdrawal from Cold War-era nuclear arms deal 'dangerous step', Moscow warns

On Saturday, Trump announced US plans to leave the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

21 October 2018 - 11:32 Agency Saff
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: ISTOCK
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: ISTOCK

Withdrawing from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty with Russia as President Donald Trump has announced he plans to do is a dangerous step, Russia's deputy foreign minister warned on Sunday.

"This would be a very dangerous step that, I'm sure, not only will not be comprehended by the international community but will provoke serious condemnation," deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS state news agency.

The treaty is "significant for international security and security in the sphere of nuclear arms, for the maintenance of strategic stability," he stressed.

Russia condemned what he called attempts by the US to gain concessions "through a method of blackmail", he added.

If the US continues to act "clumsily and crudely" and unilaterally back out of international agreements "then we will have no choice but to undertake retaliatory measures including involving military technology," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti news agency.

"But we would not want to get to this stage," he added.

On Saturday, Trump announced US plans to leave the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, known as the INF, signed in 1987 by the then US president Ronald Reagan.

"We're the ones who have stayed in the agreement and we've honored the agreement, but Russia has not unfortunately honored the agreement, so we're going to terminate the agreement and we're going to pull out," said Trump.

But Ryabkov on Sunday denied Trump's accusations, throwing the accusation back at Washington.

"We don't just not violate (the treaty), we observe it in the strictest way," he insisted.

"And we have shown patience while pointing out over the course of many years the flagrant violations of this treaty by the US itself."

US National Security Advisor John Bolton is set to arrive in Moscow on Sunday.

"We hope that we will hear from him during meetings, tomorrow and the day after, more substantively and clearly what the American side intends to undertake," said Ryabkov.

Earlier a foreign ministry source told Russian news agencies that the US move was connected to its "dream of a unipolar world", an argument that Ryabkov also advanced.

"Apparently the existence of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty creates problems for establishing a line of total US domination and supremacy in the military sphere," he said.

AFP

US the loser by abandoning nuclear deal, says Hassan Rouhani

The US is due to complete the reimposition of sanctions on November 5, targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank
World
6 days ago

Russia-linked hackers hit Ukraine and Poland, says cybersecurity firm

ESET’s new report is the latest to raise suspicions in the West about Russia’s GRU spy agency
World
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: WTO suffers collateral damage from Trump and China

At the time the WTO is most needed, its failings become ever more manifest, writes Alan Beattie
Opinion
2 hours ago

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump’s dangerous reliance on Saudi Arabia

To the extent that the Trump administration had a Middle East strategy, it centred on Saudi Arabia and the mercurial figure of Prince Mohammed bin ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
US withdrawal from Cold War-era nuclear arms deal ...
World / Americas
2.
Saudi account of Jamal Khashoggi's death meets ...
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi explanation of Jamal Khashoggi death ...
World / Middle East
4.
Kidnapped Tanzanian tycoon Mohammed Dewji ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.