Steven Mnuchin spurns Saudi Arabian investment conference

“I think it’s important for us all to remember, too — we have a long, since 1932, a long strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Pompeo said after meeting with Trump, also calling Saudi Arabia “an important counterterrorism partner”.

Trump is under pressure including from fellow Republicans in Congress who have said the US must not let Saudi Arabia escape without punishment.

“Must not accept a strategic alliance with #SaudiArabia which requires our silence when they butcher a political critic,” Republican US Senator Marco Rubio wrote on Twitter.

“We must: 1. Hold everyone responsible for #KashoggiMurder accountable; 2. Be clear on what is expected moving forward if they want to preserve our alliance.”

Mnuchin became the latest Western official to pull out of the high-profile investment conference in Riyadh later this month, joining a list of international officials and business executives to boycott the event. Earlier on Thursday, three senior European ministers said they were pulling out, too.

Mnuchin’s withdrawal put the conference’s fate in question.

As of Thursday, the conference was still going on. The spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is hosting the event, was not immediately available for comment. The organisers could not be reached for comment.

Mnuchin wrote on Twitter he had met with Trump and Pompeo “and we have decided, I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia”.

Pompeo told reporters that he made clear to the Saudis in his visit to Riyadh that “we take this matter with respect to Mr Khashoggi very seriously”.

“They made clear to me that they too understand the serious nature of the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi. They also assured me that they will conduct a complete, thorough investigation of all of the facts surrounding Mr Khashoggi and that they will do so in a timely fashion,” Pompeo added.

Consulate search

Turkish investigators left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul early on Thursday after searching the building and consular vehicles, a witness said. They used bright lights to illuminate the garden. Earlier, they spent nearly nine hours in the Saudi consul’s residence along with Saudi investigators.

The Turkish search, which used a drone, included the roof and garage.

Khashoggi had gone to the consulate seeking documents for his marriage and has not been seen since.

The incident poses a dilemma for the US and other Western nations, which have lucrative business dealings with the authoritarian kingdom and count on it as a leading Middle East ally and opponent of their common enemy Iran. Saudi Arabia also wields significant influence as the world’s top oil exporter.

How Western allies deal with Riyadh will hinge on the extent to which they believe responsibility for Khashoggi’s disappearance lies with Prince Mohammed and the Saudi authorities.

Trump, who has forged closer ties with Saudi Arabia and the 33-year-old prince, has speculated without providing evidence that “rogue killers” could be responsible.

UN investigation urged

Four Western rights groups — Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders — urged Turkey to ask the UN to investigate Khashoggi’s disappearance.

“UN involvement is the best guarantee against a Saudi whitewash or attempts by other governments to sweep the issue under the carpet to preserve lucrative business ties with Riyadh,” said Robert Mahoney, deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In pulling out of the conference in Riyadh, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire cited concerns about the Khashoggi matter. British trade minister Liam Fox followed suit, with his spokesman saying: “Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account.” Dutch Finance Minister Wopka Hoekstra also scrapped plans to attend while the Dutch government canceled a trade mission to Saudi Arabia next month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow did not have enough information about Khashoggi’s disappearance to justify harming ties with Riyadh. His government will wait for details, Putin told a forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

A US government source said that US intelligence agencies are increasingly convinced of the crown prince’s culpability in the operation against Khashoggi, which they believe resulted in his death.

Reuters