Hurricane Michael causes havoc on its way to the Carolinas

The hurricane ranks as the third strongest storm on record to make landfall in the continental US

11 October 2018 - 15:56 Rod Nickel
Waves crash on stilt houses along the shore due to Hurricane Michael at Alligator Point in Franklin County, Florida, the US, on October 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
Panama City — Hurricane Michael, the third most powerful storm ever to strike the US mainland, headed north-east on Thursday, weakened but still set to soak Georgia and the Carolinas after devastating the Florida Panhandle.

A man was killed when a tree toppled onto his house in Florida and a girl died when debris fell into a home in Georgia, officials said and local media reported.

The Category 4 hurricane was the fiercest to hit Florida in 80 years when it came ashore on Wednesday, but its strength waned as it pushed into Georgia. Early on Thursday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm, with top sustained winds diminishing to 96km/h.

More than 700,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida, Alabama and Georgia early on Thursday. Thousands hunkered down in shelters overnight after fleeing their homes to escape the fast-approaching storm. Packing sustained winds that reached 1250km/h, it clobbered communities across the Panhandle, toppling buildings, downing trees and power lines, and turning streets into roof-high waterways, television footage showed.

“The wind that came through here was surreal. It destroyed everything,” Jason Gunderson, a member of the Cajun Navy, a group of rescue workers, told CNN early on Thursday from Callaway, a suburb of Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. “It's unlivable. It's heartbreaking.”

Michael rapidly intensified as it churned north over the Gulf of Mexico and caught many by surprise. The storm made landfall on Wednesday afternoon near Mexico Beach, about 32km south-east of Panama City.

A McDonald’s sign in Panama City Beach, Florida, the US, that was damaged by Hurricane Michael. Picture was taken on October 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN BACHMAN
The governors of North and South Carolina urged residents to brace for heavy rain and storm-force winds as Michael ploughed northwards up the Atlantic seaboard. The Carolinas are still recovering from Hurricane Florence less than a month ago.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Michael would dump as much as 20cm of rain in some areas. Up to 30cm of rain was forecast in Florida. Television news footage showed homes submerged in floodwaters up to their roofs in Mexico Beach. The fate of about 280 residents who authorities said ignored evacuation orders is unknown.

Numerous buildings in Panama City were demolished or left without roofs amid deserted streets littered with debris, twisted, fallen tree trunks and dangling wires.

Bill Manning, a grocery clerk, fled his camper van in Panama City for safer quarters in a hotel only to see the electricity there go out. “My God, it’s scary. I didn’t expect all this,” he said.

‘Almost impossible’

Thirty-two kilometres south of Mexico Beach, floodwaters were more than 2m deep near Apalachicola, a town of about 2,300 residents, hurricane centre chief Ken Graham said. Wind damage was also evident. “There are so many downed power lines and trees that it’s almost impossible to get through the city,” Apalachicola mayor Van Johnson said.

Some 500,000 Florida residents had been ordered or urged to seek higher ground before the storm in 20 counties spanning a 320km stretch of shoreline, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said. As many as 320,000 people on Florida's Gulf Coast had disregarded evacuation notices, according to Brad Kieserman of the American Red Cross.

An estimated 6,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters, mostly in Florida, and that number is expected to swell to 20,000 across five states by week’s end, Kieserman said.

Bo Patterson, the mayor of Port St Joe, just south of Mexico Beach, rode out the storm in his house seven blocks from the beach, describing the scene outside as “very, very scary”.

In all, about 2,500 of the town’s 3,500 residents stayed put, with many caught off guard by the storm's rapid escalation. “This happened so quickly,” Patterson said.

Third strongest storm on record

Fema head Brock Long acknowledged that evacuation efforts in the area were slow compared with how fast the hurricane intensified. Michael grew from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane in about 40 hours.

With a low barometric pressure recorded at 919 millibars, the measure of a hurricane’s force, Michael ranked as the third strongest storm on record to make landfall in the continental US. Only Hurricane Camille on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1969 and the so-called Labor Day hurricane of 1935 in the Florida Keys were more intense.

US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for all of Florida, freeing federal assistance to supplement state and local disaster responses. About 3,500 Florida National Guard troops were deployed, along with more than 1,000 search-and-rescue personnel, governor Rick Scott said.

The Pentagon positioned more than 2,200 active-duty military personnel, along with helicopters, high-water vehicles and swift-water boats. Even before landfall, the hurricane disrupted energy operations in the Gulf, cutting crude oil production by more than 40% and natural gas output by nearly a third as offshore platforms were evacuated before the storm hit.

Reuters

Hurricane Michael shuts nearly 40% of US Gulf oil output

Companies had turned off daily production of about 670,800 barrels of oil by midday on Tuesday
Florida governor warns storm poses deadly threat

It made landfall on the coast as a category 1 hurricane on September 14 and drenched some parts of the state with 100cm rain
Hurricane Florence a giant, slow-moving storm, hits the Carolinas

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall at about 11.15am GMT with winds of 150km/h, but there are no reports of serious injury yet
Natural disasters are even more disastrous for people in poorer nations

Climate-related disasters accounted for about 90% of the 7,255 major disasters between 1998 and 2017, most of them floods and storms
UN warns world is running out of time to avert global climate chaos

Global warming has outstripped humanity’s attempt to tame it, says the report, with the earth's surface on track to an unliveable 3ºC or 4ºC rise
