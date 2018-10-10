World / Americas

Michael Bloomberg rejoins Democrats ahead of 2020 US election

The billionaire and former New York mayor says, ‘We need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs’

10 October 2018 - 19:38 Agency Staff
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, the US, September 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON
Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York, the US, September 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Billionaire businessman and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has not yet ruled out a presidential run in 2020, said on Wednesday that he has registered as a Democrat, switching camps again.

“At key points in US history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our constitution,” said Bloomberg, who, in the past, has identified as a Republican and an independent.

“Two years ago at the Democratic convention, I warned of those threats,” Bloomberg said on Instagram. “Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat — I had been a member for most of my life — because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”

In the US, when voters register with a particular party, it means they plan to vote most often for that party’s candidates. Voters are not required to be registered with any political movement.

Bloomberg, the founder of the financial data and media company that bears his name, has said he will decide in the wake of the November 6 mid-term elections whether he will make a run for the White House.

The billionaire — who served as mayor of New York from 2002 to 2013, both as a Republican and an independent — has already said that if he were to launch a presidential campaign, it would be as a Democrat.

Bloomberg, who in the past has donated to both Democratic and Republican candidates, has said he will spend $80m on Democrats alone ahead of November’s key polls.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: ‘Trump effect’ weighs on America’s boom

Facing the threat of losing one or both houses of Congress, the Republicans are counting on a booming economy to give them an edge with ...
Opinion
6 days ago

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump’s dangerous doctrine is a threat to all

Previous generations of US policy makers understood that security and economic concerns are closely entwined, writes Gideon Rachman
Opinion
2 months ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Anthony Scaramucci on Bannon and back-stabbing in DC

‘The Mooch’ talks about his pyrotechnical exit and why Steve Bannon ‘has a screw loose’
Life
6 months ago

Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as justice of the US Supreme Court

Adding to a dramatic day on Capitol Hill, women protesters in the Senate gallery shouted "Shame on you!" and briefly interrupted the vote
World
3 days ago

Barack Obama campaigns for Democrats because ‘politics is broken’

Speaking at a rally in Cleveland, without mentioning Trump, he said people ‘want to see a restoration of honesty and decency and lawfulness to ...
World
26 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Orange is the new red, white and blue, for Trump 2020

Henry Mance imagines a presidential campaign run from behind bars
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Hurricane Michael shuts nearly 40% of US Gulf oil ...
World / Americas
2.
Michael Bloomberg rejoins Democrats ahead of ...
World / Americas
3.
Goldman will not rule out US naming China a ...
World / Americas
4.
Natural disasters are even more disastrous for ...
World

Related Articles

Donald Trump accuses Canada of ‘decades of abuse’
World / Americas

Trump not welcome at McCain’s burial
World / Americas

THE FT COLUMN: Business leaders need to speak up against Trump trade policy
Opinion / Columnists

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump’s dangerous doctrine is a threat to all
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.