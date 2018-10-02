Trump hails trade pact with Canada

The agreement "greatly opens markets to our Farmers and Manufacturers" while reducing trade barriers "and will bring all three Great Nations closer together in competition with the rest of the world. The USMCA is a historic transaction!" the president said.

The rewritten deal "will result in freer markets, fairer trade and robust economic growth in our region", a joint statement from US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Canada’s foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland read late on Sunday after six weeks of intense talks and more than a year of fraught, broader negotiations. In the end, Canada and the US overcame their differences after both sides conceded some ground to reach a deal covering a region of 500-million inhabitants and that conducts about $1-trillion in trade a year.

"It’s a good day for Canada," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Mexican foreign minister Luis Videgaray tweeted the deal was good for his country "and for North America".

The political stakes were high. Trump, who pursues an "America First" policy on trade, needs to look strong heading into the November midterm elections where his Republican Party is fighting to keep control of the Congress.

Trudeau did not want to be seen as caving in before the general election in Canada in 2019. But it risked being frozen out of a US-Mexican deal that was reached in August.

The Canadian dollar jumped to a five-month high in Asian trade after initial reports of the agreement, which also helped Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index touch a 27-year high on Monday.

The pact can now be signed before Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto leaves office on December 1, the date that caused the last-minute flurry of activity.

In order to reach the deal Canada agreed to open its dairy market further to US producers, and — in return — Washington left unchanged the dispute settlement provisions.

Under Canada’s supply-managed dairy system, Ottawa effectively sets production quotas, which raises prices to consumers but provides farmers with a stable income.

Canada had opposed US demands to weaken or eliminate Nafta’s dispute resolution mechanism, whose arbitration panels Ottawa used to resolve trade conflicts.

In recent days warnings were mounting that time was running out to clinch a new deal, but a senior US administration official said the final rewrite is a "fantastic agreement". Alongside changes to the dairy market in Canada, officials said it includes stronger protections for workers, tough new environmental rules, and updates the trade relationship to cover the digital economy and provides "groundbreaking" intellectual property protections.