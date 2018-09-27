America had no achievements at UN General Assembly, says Iran’s president

"What’s important is that other than one or two countries, no one is supporting America. It’s a historic political isolation that is rare for America."

Separately, Iranian defence minister Amir Hatami said Iran would not bow to intensifying US economic pressure.

Washington imposed new sanctions on Iran in August, targeting its trade in gold and other precious metals, purchases of US dollars and its car industry.

Trump has said the US will issue another round of tougher sanctions in November aimed at crippling Iran’s oil sales and banking sector.

"The Americans say that by imposing sanctions they want to pressure the government of Iran but in reality with this method they deprive the people of their welfare and right to life," Hatami said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

"America and the Zionist regime [Israel] are trying to block the people of Iran from their revolutionary path and movement with economic pressure and cruel sanctions.

"But they should know that today we are self-sufficient and independent with regard to military products and have no dependence on any power in the world," Hatami said, as quoted by the news agency.

Trump denounced the 2015 nuclear deal, signed before he took office, as flawed in Iran’s favour and for not also curbing its ballistic missile programme or role in regional conflicts, and he used the Security Council session to defend his decision.

"The Syrian regime’s butchery is enabled by Russia and Iran," Trump said with respect to Syria’s civil war.

