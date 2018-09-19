Impoverished Venezuelans furious as Maduro’s feast in Turkey goes viral

Caracas — Impoverished Venezuelans reacted with fury after videos of President Nicolas Maduro gorging on succulent pieces of meat in a restaurant owned by a celebrity Turkish chef went viral.

"This is once in a lifetime," enthuses Maduro with his wife, Cilia Flores, as Nusret Gokce, a social media star chef who goes by the name Salt Bae, performs his signature theatrical preparation of slices of meat at one of his restaurants in Istanbul.

Back home, Venezuelans face food shortages. A group of the country’s top universities conducted a study that found 87% of the population were living in poverty in 2017 and 60% of people had lost an average of 11kg due to a diet that was lacking in protein, one of the primary nutrients contained in meat.

"Chavismo is asking China to borrow money because you can’t pay your debts and then going to luxury restaurants," wrote social media expert Luis Carlos Diaz on Twitter in a broadside at Maduro’s left-wing populist politics adopted from late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

Celebrities

A main course in Gokce’s restaurant costs between $70 and $250 — equivalent to between two and eight months’ salary in Venezuela on the minimum wage. Celebrities including Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio have eaten at Gokce’s restaurant.

"We shared a meal in a famous restaurant. I send a greeting from here to Nusret, who looked after us personally. We chatted, enjoyed our time with him.… He loves Venezuela," said Maduro on a television and radio broadcast in Venezuela after returning to Caracas on Monday following a trip to China.

The trip included a stopover in Istanbul, where the president was invited to dine with Turkish authorities.