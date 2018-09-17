World / Americas

Thai cave rescuer sues Tesla’s Musk over ‘pedo’ tweet

British diver Vernon Unsworth’s lawsuit seeks at least $75,000 of compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages

17 September 2018 - 21:11 Agency Staff
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

New York — Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc, was sued on Monday for defamation for allegedly suggesting that one of the rescuers of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave in July was a pedophile.

Vernon Unsworth, a British caver, filed his lawsuit in the US District Court in Los Angeles, more than two months after Musk referred to him as a "pedo guy" in a July 15 tweet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Musk and the company.

Unsworth had called Musk’s offer to build a "tube" to help rescue the children a "PR stunt", and said Musk manufactured the pedophile allegation "out of whole cloth" simply because he disagreed with that assessment.

"Despite his total lack of information supporting his false and defamatory accusations, Musk overtly conveyed to the world that he was in possession of undisclosed false and defamatory facts proving Mr Unsworth to be guilty of the accusations," the complaint said.

The lawsuit seeks at least $75,000 of compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages.

Musk apologized for his tweet on July 18, saying "his actions against me do not justify my actions against him," and that "the fault is mine and mine alone."

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Thai cave rescuer sues Tesla’s Musk over ‘pedo’ ...
World / Americas
2.
After dismal 2017, French winemakers celebrate ...
World / Europe
3.
Philippines rescuers in race to find buried ...
World / Asia
4.
Communist Party supporters protest at ‘rigging’ ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Elon Musk apologises for ‘pedo’ slur, after being told to stick his mini-sub ...
World / Americas

Tesla loses finance chief Justin McAnear at a critical moment
Companies

Nomura analyst downgrades Tesla from buy to neutral
Companies

Marijuana puffing Elon Musk could see Tesla go up in smoke
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.