Hurricane Florence a giant, slow-moving storm, hits the Carolinas

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper said Florence was set to cover almost all of the state in several centimetres of water. As of Friday morning, Atlantic Beach, a town on North Carolina’s Outer Banks barrier island chain, had already received 76cm of rain, the US Geological Service said.

National Weather Service (NWS) forecaster Brandon Locklear predicted Florence would drop up to eight months’ worth of rain in two or three days. A tweet from the NWS said the storm would be "a marathon versus a sprint" as it hovered over the area dumping heavy rainfall.

On the mainland in New Bern, next to the Neuse River, authorities said more than 100 people had to be saved from floods and that the downtown area was under water. The town’s public information officer, Colleen Roberts, told CNN150 that more people were awaiting rescue.

Helping with rescues there were members of the so-called Cajun Navy, a group of Louisiana-based volunteers who became famous during last year’s Hurricane Harvey, locals said on Twitter.

"WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU," New Bern city officials said on Twitter. "You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU." Video reports from several towns in the Carolinas showed emergency personnel wading through thigh-high water in residential neighbourhoods.

‘It’s insane’

Florence also blew down trees, including one that went through the roof of Kevin DiLoreto’s home in Wilmington. He said all roads leading to his neighbourhood were blocked by fallen trees.

"It’s insane," he said in a phone interview. "Everybody laughs at the fact that this storm got downgraded ... but I’ve never seen tree devastation this bad. Afterwards, I’m going to drink a bottle of whiskey and take a two-day nap, but right now I’m walking the neighbourhood and making sure my neighbours are fine, because nobody can get in here."

More than 485,000 homes and businesses were without power in North and South Carolina early on Friday, utility officials said. Utility companies said millions were expected to lose power and that restoring it could take weeks.

Florence had been a Category 3 hurricane with 192km/h winds on Thursday but dropped to Category 1 before coming ashore. But forecasters said its extreme size meant it could batter the US East Coast with hurricane-force winds for nearly a full day.

It is expected to move across parts of south-eastern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina on Friday and Saturday, then head north over the western Carolinas and central Appalachian Mountains early next week, the NHC said. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend.

About 10-million people could be affected by the storm and more than 1-million were ordered to evacuate the coasts of the Carolinas and Virginia. Almost 20,000 people had taken refuge in 157 emergency shelters, Cooper said.

Emergency declarations are in force in Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Florence was one of two major storms on Friday. In the Philippines, evacuations were under way with Super Typhoon Mangkhut expected to hit on Saturday in an area impacting an estimated 5.2-million people.

