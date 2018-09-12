US states and cities ignore Donald Trump and cut greenhouse gases anyway

New York — The US is on course to meet its targets to cut geenhouse gas emissions, because cities and states are taking on the climate change fight abandoned by US President Donald Trump, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The findings highlight a desire among large swathes of the country to continue fighting the threat of climate change despite the US government’s disengagement from the global Paris agreement to curb global warming.

"The Trump administration may have dropped the ball on climate action," said Daniel Firger, a spokesperson for Bloomberg Philanthropies, which commissioned the report. "But the rest of the country, including thousands of cities, states and businesses, are picking it up," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The report projected that US emissions would drop to 17% below 2005 levels by 2025 if more than 3,000 leaders from states, cities, and businesses fulfil pledges they have made over the past year to cut carbon pollution. It was released on the sidelines of the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, which is expected to draw about 4,500 delegates from city and regional governments around the world.

Should more mayors, governors and CEOs join the movement, reductions could hit the 24% mark below 2005 levels by 2025, the authors said.

The report measured progress made under "America’s Pledge", a plan rolled out by former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and California governor Jerry Brown last year, providing options for Americans still committed to the Paris agreement.