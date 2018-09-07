Brazil’s right-wing presidential hopeful is stabbed while campaigning

Rio de Janeiro — Brazil’s right-wing presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed and seriously injured while campaigning on Thursday, with police saying the suspect claimed to be acting on orders from God.

It was the latest bizarre twist in a presidential race in which the most popular candidate, former president and leftist hero Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is trying to run from prison. The Supreme Court disqualified Lula on Thursday. First round voting is scheduled for October 7.

Bolsonaro underwent surgery for multiple wounds his mid-section and was listed in stable condition after the attack during a walkabout in the southeastern city of Juiz de Fora.

Images shared on social media and Brazilian television showed Bolsonaro being carried on the shoulders of a throng of supporters, before a man lunges at his stomach.

A witness told police the attacker held a knife wrapped up in a shirt and attacked Bolsonaro as the group hoisting him walked by.

The attacker was arrested right away. He was identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira and said to be a member of the left-leaning PSOL party from 2007 to 2014.

After his arrest, Bispo de Oliveira said he was “carrying out a divine mission, a mission from God,” said Luis Boundens, head of a union of federal police officers. Authorities are investigating the suspect’s mental health, he said.