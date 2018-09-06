Trump supplicant Mike Pence declares he’s not Anonymous

The writer, identified by the Times only as a senior administration official, said that he or she, and others in government, have vowed to thwart the president’s "more misguided impulses until he is out of office".

"The root of the problem is the president’s amorality," the person wrote. "Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making."

Pompeo, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, said the op-ed was the work of a "deceptive bad-actor" and faulted the Times for running it. He said he believes the media is attempting to undermine Trump and he finds that "disturbing ... I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave."

Trump condemned the op-ed almost as soon as it was published, in person and on Twitter. He called it "a disgrace" and the writer "gutless" during an event with sheriffs at the White House on Wednesday afternoon. The official is "probably here for all the wrong reasons," Trump continued, and then vowed that he would win re-election in 2020.

"America has one duly elected president. Anybody serving at his pleasure should do so faithfully," Rubio tweeted. "When they feel they no longer can, they should resign & speak in their own name so the country can evaluate their insights with a full understanding of where they are coming from."

On Wednesday evening, before demanding that the Times unmask the writer, Trump tweeted one word: "TREASON?"

‘Important perspective’

"The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy — & they don’t know what to do," Trump tweeted early on Thursday. "The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!"

The Times said in a note appended to the op-ed that it knew the author’s identity but that "publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers". The writer indicated that he or she is a political appointee, not a career civil servant — a class of federal employees that some Trump allies have long derided as a "deep state" set on undermining him.

Late Wednesday night, Trump again took to Twitter to tell his followers, "I’m draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back. Don’t worry, we will win!"

In the op-ed, the writer said that "ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left", and cited "bright spots" of Trump’s tenure, including deregulation, tax reform and increased military spending. "But these successes have come despite — not because of — the president’s leadership style, which is impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective."