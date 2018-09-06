Donald Trump praises North Korea, but Mike Pompeo says it has ‘enormous’ work to do

New Delhi — US President Donald Trump and his secretary of state sent out mixed messages on North Korea on Thursday, with the Trump praising Kim Jong-un but Mike Pompeo saying Pyongyang still had "enormous" work to do.

The difference in tone will add to concerns about US foreign policy since Trump took office last year, with Pompeo’s predecessor Rex Tillerson having quit in March after being repeatedly undermined by the president.

On Thursday, Trump, almost three months after meeting his North Korean counterpart in Singapore and securing a commitment to denuclearise, praised Kim for reportedly expressing faith in him. "Kim Jong-un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!," Trump tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, Kim restated his commitment to denuclearising the Korean peninsula. The North Korean leader emphasised that his "trust in Trump remains unchanged", said South Korean national security advisor Chung Eui-yong, who met with Kim and delivered a letter from South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday.

Kim expressed his intention to work closely with the US to achieve denuclearisation "in the first official term of President Trump", Chung added.

Pompeo, however, struck a more sober note while speaking to reporters in India, welcoming Pyongyang’s decision to not stage nuclear or missile tests since June, but saying Kim still had much to do.

North Korea "is the only country that has commitments under UN Security Council resolutions," Pompeo told reporters in New Delhi. "We will continue to work with them to deliver ... on the UN Security Council resolutions and for Chairman Kim to deliver on the commitment that he made to President Trump in Singapore on June 12," he said.

"It is the case that there is still an enormous amount of work to do. We haven’t had any nuclear tests, we haven’t had any missile tests, which we consider a great thing. But the work of convincing Chairman Kim to make the strategic shift which we talked about, for a brighter future for the people of North Korea, continues."