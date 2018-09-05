World / Americas

Argentina’s Mauricio Macri accused of abuse of power over $50bn IMF loan

05 September 2018 - 17:46 Agency Staff
Argentina's Mauricio Macri. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PATRICIO PIDAL
Buenos Aires — Argentina’s attorney-general is looking into an accusation of "abuse of power" against President Mauricio Macri after he agreed to a $50bn loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), his office said on Wednesday.

Attorney-general Jorge Di Lello has also asked that Argentina’s IMF agreement be suspended until a decision is made whether to proceed with a case against Macri.

"There’s a formal accusation because there’s an attribution problem and it’s possible that the president and his ministers did not have the right to sign such an accord," Javier Delio, the attorney-general’s secretary, told AFP.

The case comes from a complaint made by former deputy Claudio Lozano and the city rights observatory, who accuse members of the executive of "abuse of power and violation of public duties in bypassing congress to sign an accord with the IMF". The plaintiffs claim that Argentina’s 2018 budget law does not authorise the executive to sign agreements with the IMF.

The case has been passed to federal judge Julian Ercolini to study the evidence and decide whether or not to proceed with an investigation.

In June, Macri agreed a three-year $50bn loan with the IMF to try to solve the country’s economic woes. Argentina was facing mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency. However, despite receiving an initial $15bn tranche of the loan in June, Argentina’s economy has worsened while investor confidence has dropped.

Inflation over the past 12 months is at about 30% while the peso dropped to a record low of almost 40 against the dollar last week, with the central bank trying to stop the rot by hiking interest rates to a world-high 60%.

Macri’s finance minister Nicolás Dujovne was in talks with the IMF in Washington on Wednesday looking to negotiate an accelerated disbursement of the remainder of the loan.

AFP

Argentinian president announces new austerity measures

Argentinian President Mauricio Macri has dramatically reduced the number of government ministries, while re-introducing taxes on wealthier exporters
1 day ago

Argentinian economy minister heads to IMF talks amid debt crisis

Dujovne Nicolas will need to outline a convincing austerity programme to restore investor confidence
2 days ago

IMF in talks to ‘rapidly conclude’ talks and release of funds for Argentina

The International Monetary Fund has agreed to speed up payments of a $50bn loan to the embattled country, whose currency is in free fall
5 days ago

