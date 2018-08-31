US interest rate hike on track after strong data

Washington — US consumer spending increased solidly in July, pointing to strong economic growth early in the third quarter, while a measure of underlying inflation hit the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for the third time in 2018.

Other data on Thursday showed an increase in new applications for unemployment benefits last week, but the underlying trend continued to point to a robust labour market.

Strong domestic demand, rising inflation and a tightening jobs market will probably keep the US central bank on course to increase interest rates for a third time in 2018 in September.

The commerce department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rose 0.4% in July after advancing by the same margin in June. Households spent more at restaurants and on accommodation in July. There was also an increase in spending on prescription medication.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4% in July.

With demand strong in July, prices continued their gradual upward trend. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding the volatile food and energy components rose 0.2% after edging up 0.1% in June. That lifted the year-on-year rise in the core personal consumption expenditures price index to 2% from 1.9% in June. The core index is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure. It hit the US central bank’s 2% inflation target in March for the first time since April 2012.

Minutes of the Fed’s August 1 meeting published last week showed some policymakers worried "a prolonged period in which the economy operated beyond potential could give rise to inflationary pressures".

Strong consumer spending helped fire up growth in the second quarter, with GDP rising at a 4.2% annualised rate, the fastest in nearly four years and almost double the 2.2% pace notched in the January-March quarter.

Solid consumer spending should blunt some of the impact on the economy from an anticipated widening in the trade deficit and weakness in the housing market in the third quarter. Data showed a rise in the goods trade deficit in July, declines in home sales and a moderate rise in homebuilding.

Consumer spending, which grew at a 3.8% annualised rate in the April-June period, is being supported by the labour market, which is viewed as being near or at full employment.

Reuters