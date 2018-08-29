Memorial tributes for John McCain begin at Arizona statehouse

Phoenix — The body of John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and went on to become a lion of the US Senate and a two-time Republican candidate for president, was laid in state in Arizona on Wednesday.

The day-long public viewing of his casket started five days of memorial tributes in Phoenix and Washington for McCain, who died on Saturday at his ranch in Cornville, Arizona, from brain cancer. He was 81.

Wednesday’s observance was to open with a private ceremony inside the Rotunda of the Arizona statehouse, after which members of the public were invited to pay their respects.

McCain is only the third individual so honoured in Arizona’s state capitol over the past 40 years, organisers of the ceremony said.

The two others were state Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medallist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.

A memorial service, to be attended by family, friends, political leaders and other dignitaries, is scheduled for Thursday at the North Phoenix Baptist Church. McCain’s body will be flown afterward to Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.

His body will then lie in state on Friday at the US capitol for another memorial ceremony and public viewing, to be followed on Saturday by a funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral.

McCain, who parlayed his status as a Vietnam War hero into a decades-long political career, served two terms in the US House of Representatives before he was elected to the Senate in 1986.

His family has said that the senator, who frequently battled publicly with US President Donald Trump, did not want the president to attend his funeral.

Private ceremony

On Sunday, McCain is to be buried in a private ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he graduated as a US Navy officer in 1958 before going on to become a fighter pilot.

McCain, the son and grandson of Navy admirals, will be laid to rest beside his Naval Academy classmate and friend, the late Adm Chuck Larson, organisers said.

The memorial tributes followed a few days of confusion at the White House over whether US flags at government buildings would be flown at half-mast, in the traditional gesture for prominent political figures who die.

The White House initially lowered its US flag to half-mast on Saturday, raised it back up, and on Monday lowered it again in an unusual break with protocol.

