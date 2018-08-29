World / Americas

Google searches rigged — Trump

According to Trump, "96% of results on ‘Trump news’ are from National Left-Wing Media"

29 August 2018 - 05:10 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump claims that Google results are "rigged" because searches for "Trump news" bring up negative stories about him.

Trump has attacked US social media firms for allegedly censoring conservative voices, an unfounded claim widely believed by his followers.

"Google search results for ‘Trump news’ show only the reporting of Fake News Media," he tweeted on Tuesday. "They have it RIGGED for me & others, so that almost all news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?"

According to Trump, "96% of results on ‘Trump news’ are from National Left-Wing Media", which he describes as "dangerous". "Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation — will be addressed!"

A Pew Research Centre survey released in June found 43% of Americans think major technology firms support the views of liberals over conservatives, and 72% accepted the idea that social media platforms actively censor opposing political views.

Twitter and Facebook have denied bias.

AFP

