Trump not welcome at McCain’s burial

Washington — US Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran for president in 2008 as a self-styled maverick Republican and became a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, his office said. He was 81.

A senator for Arizona for more than three decades, McCain had been suffering from glioblastoma, a brain cancer, since July 2017 and had not been at the US Capitol this year.

His family said on Friday that McCain was discontinuing cancer treatment.

He died on Saturday afternoon with his wife Cindy and other family members at his bedside. At his death he had served the US faithfully for 60 years, his office said.

McCain told his family he did not want Trump to attend his funeral, CNN reported.

Flags were at half-staff at the White House on Sunday morning, hours after Trump tweeted his "deepest sympathies and respect" to McCain’s family.

McCain will lie in state in both Phoenix, Arizona, and in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, DC.

He will receive a full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, where Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to represent the administration, before being buried in Annapolis, Maryland, his family said.