Trump not welcome at McCain’s burial

Washington — US Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam who ran for president in 2008 as a self-styled maverick Republican and became a prominent critic of President Donald Trump, died on Saturday, his office said. He was 81.
A senator for Arizona for more than three decades, McCain had been suffering from glioblastoma, a brain cancer, since July 2017 and had not been at the US Capitol this year.
His family said on Friday that McCain was discontinuing cancer treatment.
He died on Saturday afternoon with his wife Cindy and other family members at his bedside. At his death he had served the US faithfully for 60 years, his office said.
McCain told his family he did not want Trump to attend his funeral, CNN reported.
Flags were at half-staff at the White House on Sunday morning, hours after Trump tweeted his "deepest sympathies and respect" to McCain’s family.
McCain will lie in state in both Phoenix, Arizona, and in the Capitol rotunda in Washington, DC.
He will receive a full dress funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral, where Vice-President Mike Pence is expected to represent the administration, before being buried in Annapolis, Maryland, his family said.
WE SAW OUR POLITICAL BATTLES, EVEN, AS A PRIVILEGE, SOMETHING NOBLE, AN OPPORTUNITY TO SERVEBarack Obama
Paying tribute to his 2008 election opponent, former president Barack Obama described McCain as an idealist and said there was "something noble" about their political battles.
Cindy McCain said her husband had "passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the place he loved best".
"My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years," she tweeted.
McCain’s death narrows the number of Republican-held seats in the 100-member US Senate to 50, with Democrats controlling 49. Republican Arizona governor Doug Ducey was expected to appoint a member of his party to succeed McCain.
That could also give Republicans a slight edge in the battle to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court in the weeks ahead because McCain had been too ill to cast any vote this year.
Alternatively affable and cantankerous, McCain had been in the public eye since the 1960s when, as a naval aviator, he was shot down during the Vietnam War and tortured by his North Vietnamese captors during 5½ years as a prisoner.
He was edged out by George W Bush for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000 but became a White House candidate eight years later. McCain lost to Obama.
Obama said he and McCain, despite their "completely different backgrounds" and political differences, shared "a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched and sacrificed". "We saw our political battles, even, as a privilege, something noble, an opportunity to serve as stewards of those high ideals at home, and to advance them around the world," Obama wrote.
Reuters
