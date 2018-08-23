US leader in about-turn on former lawyer

US President Donald Trump, in tweets about the stunning legal setbacks involving two of his former lieutenants, has attacked the one who has turned on him and defended the one who has remained loyal.

Trump lashed out on Wednesday at former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in a Twitter post, saying the campaign finance violations Cohen pleaded guilty to in federal court in New York on Tuesday were "not a crime", although prosecutors and Cohen agreed that they were. Trump made the claim without offering any evidence.

In another tweet, Trump said: "If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen."

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign-finance violations. He said he had acted at the direction of Trump.