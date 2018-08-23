Trump mocks Cohen over plot allegation

Donald Trump has ridiculed his longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who implicated him a day earlier in a criminal plot to hide alleged affairs, displaying little concern about potential legal or political damage to his presidency.

He also kept up his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller, who secured the conviction of Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, on bank and tax fraud charges on Tuesday at practically the same time Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felonies. Trump appeared to be shrugging off developments, which several of his aides and confidants had said amounted to one of the worst days of his presidency.

"If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. He said he did not think two campaign finance violations to which Cohen pleaded guilty were crimes at all — the six-figure hush-money payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump, which Cohen said were directed by Trump. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, indicated in morning television interviews that Cohen would not seek a pardon from Trump and had information to share with federal prosecutors that could damage the president.

Trump defended Manafort, praising him as "a brave man" in another tweet. "I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family," the president said. "Unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to ‘break’."

In private, Trump was described by associates as taciturn. On the way to West Virginia aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, the president had watched Fox News coverage of the Manafort verdict and Cohen’s plea, said two people familiar with the matter. One said that Trump asked aides how the news was playing. The sources described Trump as sombre but calm. He had said nothing critical about Manafort or Cohen. Congressman Alex Mooney and Senator Shelley Moore Capito, both of West Virginia, and Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado accompanied the president and tried to distract him with conversation about legislative issues and other topics, the people said.

Some of his aides and allies were worried about the consequences of the day’s events.

Two of them said that it was likelier that the Democrats would win the House of Representatives in November.

Two others expressed concern for the country.

Steve Bannon, Trump’s combative former strategist, put the stakes in sharp relief.

"Today clarifies that November is a referendum on impeachment — an up or down vote," he said. "Every Trump supporter needs to get with the programme."

Trump disparaged the special counsel’s investigation, telling reporters the probe was a "a witch-hunt and a disgrace".

Manafort’s case had "nothing to do with Russian collusion" Trump said. It "doesn’t involve me", he said.

Trump mocked Mueller’s probe at a big campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia.

"Where is the collusion? Find some collusion. We want to find some collusion," he said.

He did not mention Cohen or Manafort directly.

Bloomberg