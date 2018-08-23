Behind-the-scenes drama that almost sank Paul Manafort’s trial
Newark/Washington/Wilton — Court transcripts show Paul Manafort’s trial came close to being delcared a mistrial, while a juror has described how a single holdout on the jury led to a mistrial being declared on 10 of the 18 counts he faced.
The transcripts, made public after Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted of tax and bank fraud this week, reveal that the judge considered a mistrial before the case went to the jury because one juror complained that others on the panel had improperly discussed the case.
US District Judge TS Ellis refused a mistrial bid on August 14 by Manafort. The judge rejected a second mistrial request over a separate dispute on August 20, a day before the jury convicted Manafort on eight of the 18 counts he faced, according to transcripts unsealed Wednesday.
Ellis conducted a series of extraordinary closed-door hearings, starting on August 10, saying he wanted to avoid creating "pandemonium in the media" as he sought to determine whether jurors weighed Manafort’s guilt before hearing the final witnesses, closing arguments, or legal instructions.
The behind-the-scenes battle raises questions about how the judge handled jury tensions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s first trial since he began investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Details revealed in the transcript could provide fodder for critics of Manafort’s conviction.
Ellis declared a mistrial on 10 counts after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on them.
Throughout the trial, Ellis criticised Mueller’s prosecutors and told them to move their case faster.
Holdout
The jury would have convicted Manafort on all 18 criminal charges if not for one juror who had questions about the reasonable doubt standard of guilt, juror Paula Duncan told Fox News on Wednesday.
"We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail. We laid it out in front of her again and again and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt," Paula Duncan said.
In the first public comments by a juror in the case, Duncan said 11 jury members agreed Manafort was guilty on all 18 felony charges but they could not get the one holdout to change her mind after nearly four days of deliberations.
"We didn’t want it to be hung so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her. But in the end she held out and that’s why we have 10 counts that did not get a verdict," she said.
Duncan said she was speaking out to inform the public and that she was not concerned about her safety.
Anatomy of a mistrial
The dispute over jurors’ conduct began when one juror told a court security officer that another panelist had discussed the case, even though Ellis had explicitly told them not to talk about it until he instructed them to begin their deliberations in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.
The judge has ordered that the names of all jurors remain under seal, saying later that he had decided to do so because he had personally received threats related to the trial and was concerned for the safety of jurors.
On the morning of August 10, Ellis interviewed the juror who had complained. The juror told him another panelist had said Manafort "hadn’t presented any evidence" and she was "unimpressed" by the defence. At that point, prosecutors were still presenting their case, and Manafort’s lawyers had not said whether they would call any witnesses.
"My understanding was that she had essentially made up her mind regarding the case based on the information presented to her thus far," the complaining juror told Ellis. "I did remind her that we have not heard from — what she said was, ‘They didn’t — they couldn’t have much to present."’
She said others on the panel were "talking too much about the case", saying that three had talked. Those remarks had taken place over the previous four or five days, she said.
But she said the one juror "made it very clear that she didn’t feel that the defence really had anything to offer" for "the rest of the trial".
The complaining juror said she responded, "Of course they have a lot to present. This is what a trial is all about. And it’s our responsibility to listen to everybody" and not form opinions until deliberations.
Juror v Juror
In a room to the side of the courtroom, Ellis then interviewed the juror who was the subject of the complaint. When asked whether she had said that the defence hadn’t presented any evidence and she was unimpressed by their case, she denied the accusation.
"I think I said, ‘It would be a tough job’ is all I said," the juror said. "I was just saying it would be tough to be a defence lawyer. That’s all."
Ellis pressed her on whether she could keep an open mind until the end of the case and that Manafort was presumed innocent. She agreed.
After conferring with lawyers on both sides, the judge brought back the juror accused of making the remarks and interviewed her again. He asked her explicitly whether she had said: "The defendant has not presented any evidence and I am unimpressed." The juror said: "I don’t recall, but I mean — what I meant was that it would be really hard to have to defend against that."
Ellis then made plain his concern to the juror, saying: "You cannot make up your mind until all the evidence is in. Are you prepared to do that?"
"Yes, sir," responded the juror. "I mean your job is to wait until all the evidence is in to try to analyse it."
‘Wild media mill’
Ellis asked if she had heard any other jurors discuss the strength of the evidence or politics around the case. The juror said no. After the juror left, Ellis said he was concerned about potential publicity on the matter, calling it "more grist for the wild media mill" and saying the "less hoopla we make about this the better".
Manafort attorney Kevin Downing said "it’s a pretty serious issue when one juror is saying that these conversations are going on and the other juror said none of them are going on".
At a later hearing that day, Ellis said he could declare a mistrial if he determined the jury was no longer impartial. Prosecutor Greg Andres said the two jurors at the heart of the dispute were in disagreement over what happened, and that the judge could remind the entire panel of their obligation to keep an open mind. The judge said at that point he didn’t see grounds for a mistrial.
By August 13, Manafort’s lawyers filed a sealed motion. After jurors heard the final witnesses that day, Ellis closed the courtroom to the public and heard arguments. In that sealed courtroom, Downing said jurors had been "collectively talking as a group" and voicing their opinion "at a pretty early time in the case".
He said to Ellis that it appeared the group engaged in "some kind of premature deliberation mode before you’ve ever instructed them, before all the evidence has come in, and that’s what we’d like the court to take a closer look at".
Andres responded that while the accounts of the two jurors were at odds, they suggested "random comments" and there was "absolutely no evidence in the record" of premature deliberations.
On August 14, a day before jurors heard closing arguments, Ellis questioned each one individually to determine if they still had an open mind and presumed that Manafort was innocent. Each said yes. One juror complained that she was under a great deal of stress.
The next day, Downing said he had filed a motion to exclude a juror "based on her lack of candour with the court".
Ellis said that when he interviewed the two jurors, they gave conflicting accounts. He said that when he interviewed all the jurors, "they all said nothing was heard. So I’m left with a situation where I don’t know who is dishonest or untruthful."
The judge didn’t act on the request, and denied a motion for a mistrial.
On August 20, on the third day of jury deliberations, Ellis considered whether the jurors were too intimidated by the intense public scrutiny of the trial to ask questions and receive answers in open court. Downing then again moved for a mistrial.
Ellis denied the motion, saying he "saw no earthly reason for a mistrial". Jurors, he said, "may be intimidated simply because they don’t want their questions read in open court and answered in open court. I can understand that with this whole crowd here, but that’s no reason for any mistrial."
The next day, the jury returned its verdict — guilty on five counts of falsifying tax returns, one count of failing to file a foreign bank account report, and two bank fraud counts.
AFP and Reuters
