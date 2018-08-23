Behind-the-scenes drama that almost sank Paul Manafort’s trial

Newark/Washington/Wilton — Court transcripts show Paul Manafort’s trial came close to being delcared a mistrial, while a juror has described how a single holdout on the jury led to a mistrial being declared on 10 of the 18 counts he faced.

The transcripts, made public after Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted of tax and bank fraud this week, reveal that the judge considered a mistrial before the case went to the jury because one juror complained that others on the panel had improperly discussed the case.

US District Judge TS Ellis refused a mistrial bid on August 14 by Manafort. The judge rejected a second mistrial request over a separate dispute on August 20, a day before the jury convicted Manafort on eight of the 18 counts he faced, according to transcripts unsealed Wednesday.

Ellis conducted a series of extraordinary closed-door hearings, starting on August 10, saying he wanted to avoid creating "pandemonium in the media" as he sought to determine whether jurors weighed Manafort’s guilt before hearing the final witnesses, closing arguments, or legal instructions.

The behind-the-scenes battle raises questions about how the judge handled jury tensions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s first trial since he began investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Details revealed in the transcript could provide fodder for critics of Manafort’s conviction.

Ellis declared a mistrial on 10 counts after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on them.

Throughout the trial, Ellis criticised Mueller’s prosecutors and told them to move their case faster.

Holdout

The jury would have convicted Manafort on all 18 criminal charges if not for one juror who had questions about the reasonable doubt standard of guilt, juror Paula Duncan told Fox News on Wednesday.

"We all tried to convince her to look at the paper trail. We laid it out in front of her again and again and she still said that she had a reasonable doubt," Paula Duncan said.

In the first public comments by a juror in the case, Duncan said 11 jury members agreed Manafort was guilty on all 18 felony charges but they could not get the one holdout to change her mind after nearly four days of deliberations.

"We didn’t want it to be hung so we tried for an extended period of time to convince her. But in the end she held out and that’s why we have 10 counts that did not get a verdict," she said.

Duncan said she was speaking out to inform the public and that she was not concerned about her safety.