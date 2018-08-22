Terrible day for Trump as Manafort is convicted, and Cohen points a finger in his guilty plea

A president who won election in part by labelling his opponent, Hillary Clinton, a criminal — with chants of "lock her up!" at campaign rallies — has now seen three close associates brought down by federal prosecutors, including his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Separate probes

Mueller’s probe of whether the Trump campaign was involved in Russia’s interference in the 2016 elections continues. But Mueller handed off the Cohen case to federal prosecutors in New York, which means his guilty plea intensifies a second — and entirely separate — investigation that could threaten the president.

Trump tried to shrug off the Manafort conviction, telling reporters Tuesday that "it had nothing to do with Russian collusion, so we continue the witch hunt".

His lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, said the Cohen plea deal was not related to Trump. "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr Cohen," he said. "It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr Cohen’s actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time."

Cohen did not name Trump in court, referring instead to a "candidate" who directed him to make the illegal payments.

Lanny Davis, Cohen’s attorney, was more direct, saying later on Tuesday that Cohen "stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election".

A US prosecutor told the judge the purpose of the payments was to ensure that the individuals did not disclose "alleged affairs with the candidate".

In addition to a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, Cohen admitted to making an illegal contribution of $150,000, which was how much former Playmate Karen McDougal received from the National Enquirer’s publisher to quash her story about an alleged affair.

Cohen has been under investigation since at least April, when the FBI raided his home and office.

Democrats immediately seized on the news to attack the president, as they look ahead to congressional elections in November where they hope to win back at least one chamber of Congress.

A number of Republicans also said the developments marked a significant turning point for Trump.