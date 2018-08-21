World / Americas

Melania Trump announces plan for solo trip to Africa

21 August 2018 - 08:57 Agency Staff
US first lady Melania Trump walks to her motorcade at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, wearing a jacket with the phrase "I Really Don’t Care. Do U?" on the back, as she returns to Washington from a visit to the US-Mexico border area, on June 21 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — US first lady Melania Trump will travel to Africa later this year, her office announced on Monday, with further details expected in the coming weeks.

"This will be my first time travelling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, "while also learning about its rich culture and history," Trump said in a statement,

It is not yet clear where the US first lady will travel on the vast continent or when, but according to her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, the White House "will release details in the coming weeks".

Trump has previously travelled solo to Canada and has made several trips with her husband. This trip is expected to focus on good-deed projects.

"I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programmes being done in many of the countries," Trump said in a statement.

The US president has yet to travel to Africa since taking office and has allegedly disparaged "shithole" countries on the continent.

Melania Trump indicated a gentler approach, saying "we are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another".

