Trump administration sanctions Myanmar military over treatment of Rohingya Muslims

Washington — The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on four commanders and two military units in Myanmar over their involvement in alleged ethnic cleansing of the country’s Rohingya Muslim population.

The sanctions against Myanmar, also known as Burma, will freeze the US assets of the military officials and prohibit American citizens and businesses from engaging in business with them. The penalties appear narrowly targeted toward individuals and units who conducted specific acts of violence in a civil war that has seen hundreds of thousands of minority Muslim Rohingya refugees flee the country.

Those sanctioned include Aung Kyaw Zaw, who oversaw military and border police operations that resulted in the death of thousands of people in what the US government calls an ethnic cleansing; Khin Maung Soe, who oversaw security forces who reportedly beat, killed, and sexually assaulted dozens of people; Thura San Lwin, whose subordinates are accused of extrajudicial killings; and Khin Hlaing, whose troops are accused of using villagers as human shields.

"Burmese security forces have engaged in violent campaigns against ethnic minority communities across Burma, including ethnic cleansing, massacres, sexual assault, extrajudicial killings, and other serious human rights abuses," Sigal Mandelker, US treasury under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

"Treasury is sanctioning units and leaders overseeing this horrific behaviour as part of a broader US government strategy to hold accountable those responsible for such wide scale human suffering."

American leaders have warned of the possible sanctions for months, with former secretary of state Rex Tillerson saying last year that the US would "pursue accountability through US law, including possible targeted sanctions".