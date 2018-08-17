Tesla spied on workers and turned a blind eye to possible drug-dealing, says fired employee

The complaint to the SEC comes amid intense focus on the company and CEO Elon Musk, whose tweets about taking the company private last week set off a scramble to determine whether he violated securities law in stating that funding for the deal was "secured".

Hansen alleged that Tesla, at the direction of Musk, installed surveillance equipment at the Gigafactory outside Reno, Nevada, to eavesdrop on the personal cellphones of employees while at work, according to Meissner.

Hansen also claims Tesla did not disclose to investors that thieves stole $37m in copper and other raw materials during the first half of 2018, according to his attorney.

Hansen alleges Tesla failed to disclose that it received written notice from the US Drug Enforcement Administration about a Tesla employee possibly engaged in selling cocaine and crystal methamphetamine from the Nevada factory on behalf of a Mexican drug cartel, according to Meissner, who did not release the whistle-blower filing he said his client made to the SEC.

Reuters could not reach Hansen for comment.

Hansen alleges that he found ties between the Tesla employee and members of the cartel, and urged Tesla to disclose that information to the DEA, his attorney said in the news release.

The DEA said it does not notify non-law enforcement entities about investigations.

"Notifying associates of a target of an investigation would likely derail enforcement efforts or compromise the investigation altogether," the agency said.

Sheriff Gerald Antinoro of Storey County, where the Gigafactory is located, declined to comment on the allegations of drug dealing. The sheriff did say Tesla reported two thefts but did not disclose what was taken.

Meissner said in the news release: "Tesla refused to do so and instead advised him that Tesla would hire ‘outside vendors’ to further investigate the issue."