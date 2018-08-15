Venezuela faces a health crisis as Caracas taps run dry

Caracas is nestled in a verdant valley perched at about 900m and its water is pumped from much lower sources. But the pumps have not been maintained, spare parts are scarce and President Nicolas Maduro’s administration is short of cash.

"For many years this deterioration process was not noticeable. But now the water transport systems are very damaged," said Jose De Viana, former president of Hidrocapital, the state-run utility in charge of Caracas’ water supply.

Venezuela’s socialist government typically says water cuts are due to sabotage by right-wing "terrorists". Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez in July announced a "special plan" to fix the issues, but did not provide details.

The information ministry and Hidrocapital did not respond to a request for information.

Lack of water — and taps that sometimes spurt out brown liquid — have triggered health concerns in a country lacking basic antibiotics and vaccines.

About 75% of Caracas residents said they do not receive water regularly, according to a survey published by two Venezuelan nongovernmental organisations this month. About 11% said they thought dirty water had caused skin and stomach problems.

The survey does not have comparative figures.

Medical consequences are hard to gauge as the health ministry no longer releases weekly data, but doctors say scabies and diarrhoea are on the rise.

Water shortages have also made some basic daily activities untenable. Poor residents say they take fewer showers.

In the low-income neighbourhood of Catia, university professor Mariangela Gonzalez has 127 bottles, gas containers and pots clogging the entrance to her house.

"When the water comes on, we have to run," said Gonzalez.

Reuters