Trump might propose raising tariffs on $200bn of Chinese imports to 25%

01 August 2018 - 08:35 Steve Holland and Mohammad Zargham
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25% tariff on $200bn of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10%, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump’s administration said on July 10 it would seek to impose the 10% tariffs on thousands of Chinese imports.

They include food products, chemicals, steel and aluminium, and consumer goods ranging from dog food, furniture and carpets to car tyres, bicycles, baseball gloves and beauty products.

While the tariffs would not be imposed until after a period of public comment, raising the proposed level to 25% could escalate the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies.

The source said the administration could announce the tougher proposal as early as Wednesday.

There was no immediate reaction from the Chinese government.

In July it accused the US of bullying and warned it would hit back.

Investors fear an escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing could hit global growth, and prominent US business groups have condemned Trump’s aggressive tariffs.

A spokeswoman for the US Trade Representative’s Office declined to comment on the proposed tariff rate increase or on whether changing them would alter the deadlines laid out for comment period before implementation.

In early July, the US government imposed 25% tariffs on an initial $34bn of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with matching tariffs on the same amount of US exports to China.

Washington might also impose tariffs on an extra $16bn of goods in coming weeks, and Trump has warned he may ultimately put them on over $500m of goods — roughly the total amount of US imports from China last year.

Reuters

Harley-Davidson rolls out smaller model for Asia in 'aggressive' growth plan

Harley  scrambles to steer through a year-long slump in US demand and rising global tariffs
1 day ago

WATCH: How tariffs and a strong rand rattled Hulamin

Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
1 day ago

US consumers feel the pinch as big firms report price hikes across the board

The price rises are partly due to trade tariffs, say companies, and more hikes are on the cards
2 days ago

Protectionism limits Agoa at a time when its benefits need to be spread

Looming trade war was the elephant in the room when trade delegates met in Washington recently, writes Michael Ade
1 day ago

US suspends duty-free benefits for apparel from Rwanda

The duty-free benefits came under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, but ‘Rwanda remains eligible to receive non-apparel benefits’
23 hours ago

US farm subsidies worth $12bn start in September amid trade war

US farmers are increasingly anxious that they will be shut out of important markets in Asia
2 days ago

