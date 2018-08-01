Trump hints at Iran talks ‘pretty soon’, but Iran says ‘America is not trustworthy’

The US is set to start re-imposing full sanctions on Iran from August 6 — a move that has already contributed to a major currency crisis with Iran’s rial losing two thirds of its value in six months. Several Iranian public figures said it was impossible to imagine negotiations with Washington after it tore up the nuclear deal in May.

"Iran & US had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord — the JCPOA (nuclear deal). It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table," foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for (international) commitments."

Ali Motahari, deputy speaker of parliament, also weighed in. "With the contemptuous statements [Trump] addressed to Iran, the idea of negotiating is inconceivable. It would be a humiliation," Motahari said, according to the conservative Fars News. Interior minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said: "America is not trustworthy. After it arrogantly and unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement, how can it be trusted?"

Only last week, Trump fired off an all-caps tirade at his counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Twitter, warning of untold "suffering" if Iran continued to threaten the US. Many in Iran are consequently suspicious of his latest volte-face. "We cannot negotiate with someone who violates international commitments, threatens to destroy countries, and constantly changes his position," said analyst Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, who was part of the nuclear negotiating team.

However, some officials remained more receptive. "Negotiations with the US must not be a taboo," said Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, head of parliament’s foreign affairs commission, in an interview with the semi-official ISNA news agency. "Trump understands that he does not have the capacity to wage war with Iran, but due to historic mistrust, diplomatic ties have been destroyed," said Falahatpisheh, adding that this left no choice but to work towards reducing tensions.