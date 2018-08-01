China ‘getting in our way’ in North Korea, says Trump

Tampa — US President Donald Trump has suggested China is obstructing nuclear talks with North Korea, as the world’s two biggest economies tussle over trade.

Trump’s remark at a political rally Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, was the latest sign of friction between the US and North Korea, as they attempt to implement on Kim’s June 12 agreement to "work toward complete denuclearisation".

The president made the claim during a long defence of his trade war with China.

"We are doing well in North Korea, although I happen to think that we’re doing so well with China that China maybe is getting in our way," Trump said, noting that Kim had continued to refrain from launching missiles. "No tests. No rockets flying. We’ll see what happens."

Trump did not provide details on how China was interfering in the nuclear talks.