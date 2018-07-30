US consumers feel the pinch as big firms report price hikes across the board

New York — The US economy may be roaring ahead, but American consumers face the prospect of paying more for everyday goods, due partly to trade tariffs.

Big companies reporting earnings over the past week described price hikes on everything from beverages to air tickets to paint and tools.

Some of the hikes are still in the planning stages and not all companies are sure they will be able to make higher prices stick due to competitive pressure.

"We have implemented price increases for these implemented tariffs," said Donald Allan, chief financial officer at Stanley Black & Decker, whose products include hammers, saws and power tools. The 175-year-old Stanley expects to generate $190m more in revenues in 2018 from price hikes, Allan said on a conference call in July.

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola also recently enacted price hikes in North America, in part because of tariffs on steel and aluminium that raised costs of cans and some production processes. Coca-Cola CE James Quincey admitted retailers were not thrilled with the development.

"Clearly these conversations are difficult, I think it’s working its way through," he said last week. "Ultimately the beverage industry is not the only industry that is facing pressure from changing imports and the need to take pricing. That’s just partly the general environment."

At paint company Sherwin-Williams, executives hinted at price hikes due to inflation in petroleum-linked commodities.

"Our historic practice has always been to talk with our customers first and then the investment community," CE John Morikis told Wall Street analysts. "We are going to protect our margins and we’re going to talk to consumers first. And you can connect the dots from there."

Analysts see a number of factors behind higher commodity prices, with US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports a frequently cited catalyst. But while trade action by US President Donald Trump has received much of the attention, analysts note that prices of many goods — including steel and oil — were already elevated before the trade war took centre stage.

Higher inflation also typically accompanies increased macro-economic growth, estimated on Friday at 4.1% in the second quarter by the US government, the fastest level in six years.

Inflation also surfaced as a concern in the first-quarter earnings season, but more companies are now discussing price hikes and some said the problem had worsened as Trump has expanded the attack to more countries and regions and as the steel and aluminium tariffs moved from threat to reality.

JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, said it was still premature to view inflation as a worry. "What makes me hesitant on inflation is not how it starts but that it can rise really quickly," he said.

Economists fear a sudden surge in prices could spark more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which could itself derail growth.

For companies, the issue of how to respond to elevated commodity prices has compelled difficult choices between accepting lower profits, cutting spending and lifting retail prices.

General Motors (GM) has suggested that it expects to eat at least some of the hit from $2bn in higher costs due to metals tariffs and the strong dollar. GM trimmed its 2018 profit forecast, a move that sent shares diving.

GM has offset about half the $2bn through negotiations with suppliers and hopes consumers will shoulder at least some of the rest, said chief financial officer Chuck Stevens. "To the extent we can, we’re recovering that through pricing," Stevens said.

American Airlines responded to $2bn in additional fuel costs by cutting planned additional capacity and deferring deliveries of new planes.

These will trim about $1.2bn in capital spending over three years.

AFP