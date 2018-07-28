Trump's American economic ‘miracle’ may have already peaked

Washington — In declaring that the US economy has entered a new era of faster growth, President Donald Trump is dismissing signals from financial markets and the outlook of economists from Wall Street to the Federal Reserve.

Flanked by his top economic advisers, Trump delivered remarks on the south lawn of the White House on Friday to celebrate a report that the economy expanded in the second quarter at its fastest pace in four years. He said the economy is on track to reach an annual growth rate of more than 3%.

"These numbers are very, very sustainable. This isn’t a one-time shot," he said. "Everywhere we look we are seeing the effects of the American economic miracle."

Investors don’t seem as impressed. The dollar fell, stocks were little changed and treasuries gained on Friday after the commerce department reported that gross domestic product grew 4.1%, slightly short of the consensus estimate. The president had built up expectations by predicting on Thursday that the data would show the economy was in "terrific shape".

"I’m left with a ‘meh’ kind of mood as expectations were built up for this to be a strong number — including by administration officials," said Mazen Issa, a senior currency strategist at TD Securities.