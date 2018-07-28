World / Americas

Trump's American economic ‘miracle’ may have already peaked

28 July 2018 - 14:56 Andrew Mayeda and Jennifer Epstein
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — In declaring that the US economy has entered a new era of faster growth, President Donald Trump is dismissing signals from financial markets and the outlook of economists from Wall Street to the Federal Reserve.

Flanked by his top economic advisers, Trump delivered remarks on the south lawn of the White House on Friday to celebrate a report that the economy expanded in the second quarter at its fastest pace in four years. He said the economy is on track to reach an annual growth rate of more than 3%.

"These numbers are very, very sustainable. This isn’t a one-time shot," he said. "Everywhere we look we are seeing the effects of the American economic miracle."

Investors don’t seem as impressed. The dollar fell, stocks were little changed and treasuries gained on Friday after the commerce department reported that gross domestic product grew 4.1%, slightly short of the consensus estimate. The president had built up expectations by predicting on Thursday that the data would show the economy was in "terrific shape".

"I’m left with a ‘meh’ kind of mood as expectations were built up for this to be a strong number — including by administration officials," said Mazen Issa, a senior currency strategist at TD Securities.

US economy posts best performance since late 2014

At the same time, GDP growth for the January-March quarter was revised up to 2.2% from the previously reported 2.0%
World
1 day ago

The economy’s solid performance last quarter gave Trump a chance to bask in his policy victories, including the biggest tax overhaul since the Reagan era. It also allows him to change the channel from the growing pressure he faces from an investigation into whether Trump and his associates played a role in Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But few economists expect the US can attain the president’s goal of sustained growth of 3%. Many analysts believe growth will weaken as the effects fade from the tax cuts and government spending increases.

‘Maxed out’

"It’s a stretch to get it to 3%," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York. "It’s a nine-year-old expansion. A lot of the spending we’ve seen is maxed out."

The president portrays an economy breaking free of its shackles as his administration cuts red tape and lowers taxes. He argues that his hawkish trade agenda, which includes tariffs on steel and aluminium, is attracting jobs back to the nation’s manufacturing sector. Trump visited Granite City, Illinois, this week to celebrate the reopening of a US steel mill.

"We had an audience of steel workers, some of the roughest, toughest people you’ve ever seen, and half of them had tears coming down their faces," Trump said on Friday. "The steel industry is back. They’re open for business."

The economy is currently firing on all cylinders, and that growth is likely peaking
Bricklin Dwyer

US factory employment is growing. That could help Republican lawmakers in the midterm elections in Congress in November. Trump rode to the White House partly on his popularity in Rust Belt states such as Michigan and Ohio.

But the surge in factory jobs started while Barack Obama was president, as companies recovered from the global financial crisis, and manufacturing employment is well below its peak in the 1970s.

More generally, economists question whether the animal spirits awakened by the US fiscal stimulus can continue to boost growth. Private-sector economists predict growth will slow to 2.8% in the third quarter, according to Bloomberg polling.

‘Likely peaking’

Fed officials estimate the US economy’s sustainable long-term growth rate to be 1.8%, according to their median estimate in June, though their forecast for this year is a percentage point faster.

That modest assessment of the long-run rate implicitly resists arguments that Trump’s tax cuts will lift the economy’s potential to grow without hitting the speed-bump of inflation, though there’s a range of views among policy makers.

Trump’s victory lap caps a week in which he softened his stance on trade. A deal with the EU to freeze tariffs blunted concerns that the president’s trade wars could undercut the economy. Still, Trump may have been looking in the rear-view mirror when he predicted a growth boom.

"The economy is currently firing on all cylinders, and that growth is likely peaking," Bricklin Dwyer, senior US economist at BNP Paribas, said in a research note.

With Katherine Greifeld and Toluse Olorunnipa

Bloomberg

Trump threatens sanctions against Turkey over pastor’s detention

The dispute over Andrew Brunson, who has been moved from prison to house arrest, has further strained the Nato allies’ tense relationship
World
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Danger to US economy is not that interest rates may rise

Donald Trump might see that the market place is actively restraining the upward march of interest rates expected in the future, writes Brian Kantor
Opinion
1 day ago

Trump makes ‘major concession’ on car tariffs in talks with EU’s Jean-Claude Juncker

News of a standstll on car tariffs sent European car shares firmer
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Trump's American economic ‘miracle’ may have ...
World / Americas
2.
Malians to elect president amid spiralling ...
World / Africa
3.
Afriski: Lesotho’s unique and only ski resort has ...
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s young and jobless hope the elections ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.