Judge to decide if Trump administration in contempt for not re-uniting children

"The Trump administration is trying to sweep them under the rug by unilaterally picking and choosing who is eligible for re-unification. We will continue to hold the government accountable and get these families back together." The judge, based in San Diego, is to hold a hearing at 7.30pm GMT.

If he holds the court in contempt, he might ask the ACLU to recommend sanctions. "We will propose remedies that will help move the process even quicker than it’s been moving now," said Gelernt.

Among other things the ACLU wants re-united families to have a week to decide their next move: fight for asylum; the parents agree to be deported but leave their children; or the whole family agrees to leave. Most are from Central America, fleeing gang violence and other turmoil.

Gelernt said many parents had been persuaded to sign documents renouncing custody and agreeing to leave on their own, in the mistaken belief it was the quickest way to come back later and recover their children. The deadline was seen as turning a page on the scandal, but the mess is barely beginning for many families that now face life-altering decisions.

Lawyer Efren Olivares of the Texas Civil Rights Project, which represents some parents, said the treatment of migrant families had been marked by "chaos and cruelty." The separations triggered outrage in the US and abroad, especially after the release of audio of small children in shelters crying for their parents.

The pressure led to the Republican president demanding an end to the separations six weeks later. Sabraw then ordered the re-unifications, setting Thursday as the deadline. But the pace has been slow; children and parents are being housed in different parts of the country, while many adults have been deported.

US government data indicates that the parent or parents of more than 430 children may already have been deported, some of them voluntarily — enormously complicating any possible reunion.

Last month Judge Sabraw ordered the government to return children under the age of five to their parents by July 10 and those between five and 17 by July 26. The government missed the first deadline. It deemed 45 children ineligible for return because their parents were not fit or able to take them.

As of Tuesday — before the latest figures were announced — the US department of health and human services had in its custody 11,500 children classified as unaccompanied alien children, mainly minors who entered without an adult. But the number also includes children who crossed over with parents, were separated from them and then reclassified as unaccompanied alien children.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) submitted court documents containing testimony from parents who say they were coerced into signing off on their deportations. The group’s president Anastasia Tonello said, "In nearly all of the cases we’ve seen, government officials used threats, false promises, misinformation and other coercive tactics."

AFP