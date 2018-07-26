World / Americas

Lone assailant wounded in blast outside US embassy in Beijing

26 July 2018 - 09:58 Se Young Lee and Tom Daly
Police work at the scene of an explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing, China, on July 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Police work at the scene of an explosion outside the US embassy in Beijing, China, on July 26 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — A bomb exploded outside the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, wounding the lone assailant, the embassy said in a statement, but police described the weapon merely as a "firework device".

The explosion happened in a public space off the southeast corner of the embassy compound, the embassy said.

Beijing police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man from China’s Inner Mongolia region, had injured his hand.

Police did not provide a motive, but China and the US have been involved in an escalating trade dispute initiated by the Trump administration after the two sides imposed tariffs on $34bn worth of each other’s goods.

Witnesses told Reuters they heard an explosion near the embassy and felt tremors.

A police SUV appeared to have been damaged, with its back windshield missing, and was cordoned off by police before being removed, a Reuters witness said.

Crowds were still queuing outside the embassy after the explosion and traffic was moving as normal in an area of northeastern Beijing that is home to numerous embassies including those of France, India and Israel.

Postings on social media showed pictures of smoke close to where people line up outside the compound for visa appointments.

Some video clips and images were later removed.

Staff members at the Indian and South Korean embassies said they were unaware of any unusual incident and were working as normal.

An earlier report in the Global Times, a newspaper run by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, said police had removed a woman who had sprayed herself with petrol in a suspected self-immolation attempt.

Reuters

US airlines prepare to change references to China-claimed Taiwan as deadline nears

China ignores the Trump administration’s earlier objections and presses on with its ‘one China’ principle at US airlines which face penalities if ...
1 day ago

Trump arrives in ‘hot spot’ Britain amid planned protests

British leader Theresa May hopes talks will boost free-trade deal after Brexit
13 days ago

Explosive device found at Durban Woolworths store after Umhlanga hoax

SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that a device had been found and that it had been neutralised
6 days ago

