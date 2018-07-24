World / Americas

Trump makes illegal spying claim

US president says campaign surveillance ‘a scam’

24 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Probe focus: Former Trump adviser Carter Page is in the spotlight after the FBI released documents related to the surveillance of Page as part of an investigation into whether he conspired with the Russian government. to undermine the US presidential election. Picture: AFP
Probe focus: Former Trump adviser Carter Page is in the spotlight after the FBI released documents related to the surveillance of Page as part of an investigation into whether he conspired with the Russian government. to undermine the US presidential election. Picture: AFP

US President Donald Trump says it is looking more and more like his campaign for the 2016 presidential election had been illegally spied upon.

Trump commented on Twitter after saying documents about his former presidential campaign adviser Carter Page confirmed with little doubt that the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had misled the courts.

The FBI released documents on Saturday related to the surveillance of Page as part of an investigation into whether he conspired with the Russian government to undermine the election. Page has denied being an agent of the Russian government and has not been charged with any crime.

REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS SAY THE FBI MADE MISSTEPS WHEN IT SOUGHT A WARRANT TO MONITOR PAGE.

In his tweets, Trump also took aim at defeated Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. "Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC," he said, referring to the Democratic National Committee. "Republicans must get tough now. An illegal scam!"

Referring to the Page documents, he said: "As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of ‘Justice’ and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt. Rigged. A Scam!"

The 412 pages included surveillance applications to the foreign intelligence surveillance court and warrants surrounding the investigation into Page.

"The FBI believes that Page has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government," the surveillance application filed in October 2016 said. The documents released include applications and renewal warrants filed in 2017 after Trump took office.

The documents released said "the FBI believes that the Russian government’s efforts are being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with" Trump’s campaign. It added Page "has established relationships with Russian government officials, including intelligence officers."

Republican legislators contend that the FBI made missteps when it sought a warrant to monitor Page in 2016 after he left the Trump campaign.

Last week, a federal grand jury charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking Democratic networks in 2016, in the most detailed US accusation yet that Moscow meddled in the presidential election to help Trump. Earlier, 13 other Russians and three Russian companies were indicted on charges of conspiring to interfere with the election.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
AIDS gathering discusses disheartening surge in ...
World
2.
Satellite images show North Korea has started ...
World / Americas
3.
Death toll from Greece’s ‘killer fire’ likely to ...
World / Europe
4.
Trump makes illegal spying claim
World / Americas

Related Articles

Emerging-market jitters over Trump
Business

Trump warns Iran: ‘Never, ever threaten the United States again’
World / Americas

Iran warns Donald Trump not to threaten its oil exports
World / Middle East

Mexican leftist appeals to ‘anti-establishment’ Trump, seeks new Nafta deal
World / Americas

China rallies Brics support as Trump trade war heats up
World

Global bond yields rise, while stocks slip on threats of further US tariffs
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.