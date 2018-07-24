Satellite images show North Korea has started dismantling nuclear test site

Washington/Seoul — Satellite images indicate North Korea has begun dismantling key facilities at a site used to develop engines for ballistic missiles, a first step towards fulfilling a pledge made to US President Donald Trump, a Washington-based think-tank said on Monday.

The July 20 images showed work at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station to dismantle a building used to assemble space-launch vehicles and a nearby rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space-launch vehicles, the 38 North think-tank said.

"Since these facilities are believed to have played an important role in the development of technologies for the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile programme, these efforts represent a significant confidence-building measure on the part of North Korea," it said in a report.

See here for more detailed images of the work done at the test site.

Trump said after his unprecedented June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore that Kim had promised a major missile engine testing site would be destroyed very soon.

Trump did not identify the site, but a US official subsequently told Reuters that it was Sohae.

An official said on Tuesday that South Korea’s presidential Blue House was briefed about the site’s dismantlement, based on government intelligence, but did not elaborate.

According to Yonhap, Nam Gwan-pyo, deputy director of the South’s national security office, said: "It’s better than doing nothing. And it seems like they are going step by step towards denuclearisation."

The 38 North report comes amid mounting questions about North Korea’s willingness to live up to the commitments Kim made at the June summit, particularly to work towards denuclearisation.

US officials have repeatedly said North Korea has committed to giving up a nuclear weapons programme that now threatens the US, but Pyongyang has offered no details as to how it might go about this.

Shares of South Korean companies with exposure to North Korea rose after the news that the satellite site was being dismantled.

Jenny Town, managing editor of 38 North, said the work at Sohae could be an important move to keep negotiations going.